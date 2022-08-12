Couple further remanded

A couple alleged to be involved in the buying and selling of marijuana have been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Abdul Shamim and Nazmeen Nisha are jointly charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

It is alleged they had 96.2g of cannabis in their possession when they were arrested.

Shamim pleaded guilty and informed the court that the substance belongs to him and that the wife had no knowledge of it.

Nisha has pleaded not guilty to her charge.

The court also heard that both the accused have other pending cases as well.

The case has been adjourned to Monday for bail ruling and for the summary of facts.