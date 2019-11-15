Couple enter plea in conspiring to obtain a gain case

A previously married couple charged with corruption related offences entered their pleas in the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Rosalia Muavesi, the former clerk for the Department of Heritage and Arts pleaded guilty to the three counts of Conspiracy to Defraud – Obtaining a Gain, Obtaining a Financial Advantage and Forgery.

She admitted to forging and using receipts as false claims for Transport Hire from her former employers to obtain $660 between March and April 2019.

Meanwhile, Nick Stark denied the two charges of Conspiracy to Defraud – Obtaining a Gain and Aiding and Abetting Obtaining a Financial Advantage and denied helping his then wife commit the above acts.

FICAC charged the duo last December.

The matter was adjourned to 7th April 2020 for sentencing submissions.