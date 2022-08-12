Couple charged with alleged drug trade

The two have been jointly charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. [File Photo]

A couple alleged to be involved in the buying and selling of marijuana will be produced in the Suva Magistrates court today.

The two have been jointly charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says a raid was conducted at the accused persons’ home in Nanuku Settlement, Vatuwaqa, where illicit drugs that tested positive for marijuana were seized.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Khan says investigators are also pursuing leads of other suspected persons being involved in the cultivation and sale of marijuana in other parts of the country.

He says as the Divisional Task Forces step up its operations on targeting receivers of stolen property, the arrest of this couple in Vatuwaqa has uncovered what could be a bigger network of those involved in the illicit drug trade.

ACP Khan says apart from focusing on marijuana cultivation in Kadavu and in Beqa, joint Task Force teams were deployed earlier this week to other maritime islands in the Eastern Division to pursue information gathered.