Counsels ordered to file submissions in extradition case

The Suva Magistrates Court has ordered the state and defense counsels to file written submissions for the court to consider drug convict Joshua Aziz Rahman’s surrender to the New Zealand authorities.

The State had earlier filed an application seeking orders for Rahman to be extradited to New Zealand and tried for criminal charges there.

The 26-year-old Canadian national is currently serving 23-year imprisonment after he was convicted of having 39.5 kilograms of cocaine in his possession.

The New Zealand authorities have asked for Joshua to be extradited to face certain criminal charges relating to the importation of prohibited drugs.

The matter was called in the Magistrates Court this afternoon.

The two counsels have agreed that in the event Rahman is tried and convicted for offenses in New Zealand, any time served in a custodial sentence there would be deducted from his sentence in Fiji.

The parties have been asked to file written submissions for the Court to consider Rahman’s surrender to the NZ authorities.

The matter will be re-called on February 25th.