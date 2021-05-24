Counsels given time to discuss agreed facts in MP’s case

The Suva High Court has given time to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption and the counsel for Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Simione Rasova to sort the pre-trial issues.

High Court Judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe instructed the two parties to discuss the agreed and disputed facts in the case against Rasova.

Rasova is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant, allegedly lying about his residential, address and obtaining financial advantage.

He is charged alongside five other SODELPA MPs, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Salote Radrodro, Nikolau Nawaikula, Peceli Vosanibola, Litia Qionibaravi, and former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash.

It’s alleged they obtained a combined $186,000 in parliamentary allowances they were not entitled to.

The case has been adjourned to March 1st.