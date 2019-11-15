Counsel of failed political candidate withdraws

The counsel for a failed political party candidate has withdrawn from representing her in court.

Faith Grace who contested the 2018 General Election under the Social Democratic Liberal Party is alleged to have posted fake news on social media claiming that Queen Victoria School in Tailevu was going to be closed.

Grace allegedly also made claims that some teachers who had reached the age of 55 were going to be asked to retire and that she was going to hold a protest against these issues.

She was to take her plea today in the Suva Magistrates Court but due to the withdrawal of her defence lawyer, she now has to engage a new one.

Her plea has been deferred to the 8th of December this year and bail has been extended.