Court

Council takes engineer to court for design failure

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 12, 2022 4:45 pm
[Source: Sigatoka Town Council]

The Sigatoka Town Council has taken an engineer to court for the failure of the Sigatoka River Bank project.

Acting Chief Executive, Anand Pillay, says this is to recover the cost paid to the design consultant and the contractor.

Pillay made the comments while making a submission to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on the Council’s 2019/2020 financial report, where the Council was questioned if it made overpayment to the engineer involved in the River Bank project.

Pillay clarified that the contract was for $60, 000 but the engineer had only been paid over $54, 000 in two payments.

The project was to be undertaken at the Sigatoka River Bank, where the council wanted to build recreational walkways.

“We have seen that there is a design failure on that project since we are depending on the engineer to assist us in the completion of this project. We have stopped this project and we have discussed with the engineer and the contractor and we have decided to recover the cost in terms of whatever is done. They are not coming in terms of compromising to complete this project, so we have taken this to the High Court.”

The matter will be called on April 29th.

 

