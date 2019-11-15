Corrections Service defends Nasilasila’s sports rehabilitation

The Fiji Corrections Service says comments against inmates participating in sports especially former Fiji 7s rep Amenoni Nasilasila are disheartening and counterproductive to rehabilitation efforts.

Director of Rehabilitation, Senior Superintendent Salote Panapasa says Nasilasila has already had his day in court and is now under their care.

Panapasa says the Corrections Service knows what’s best for Nasilasila, as Psychologists and Counsellors have assessed him and ensured that he completed the necessary rehabilitation treatment programs to be eligible for such activities.

She adds the FCS does not condone the actions of Nasilasila however it is their duty to positively address his offending behaviour.

The Correction Service adds identifying talent is part of rehabilitation and Nasilasila’s strength is rugby, and so it’s being used to enhance his rehabilitation and eventual reintegration into society once he is eligible for release.

Nasilasila has displayed the necessary progress expected of him since his incarceration says Panapasa.

Panapasa further adds that Nasilasila is not the first inmate to participate in public sports nor he will he be the last as a good number of former boxing greats started their careers in prison.

The Fiji Corrections Service says it is sad that some in members of the public wish to nail Nasilasila to a cross.

Panapasa adds since his incarceration Nasilasila has undertaken about five rehabilitation programs which some of which look at ownership of the crime, healing and restoration.

At the moment FCS has 126 prisoners engaged in the Musu Dovu Operations, 12 on Early Schemes, 36 involved in Voices of Hope Choir and Brass Band, 56 involved in the six small business units plus a good number involved in cemetery duties and general maintenance.

The FCS believe their rehabilitation programs have not been in vain as their recidivism rate speaks for itself with its lowest (1.5%) in the last 12 years since they started measuring their recidivism rate.

Panapasa says they implore the public to understand that one day all those in their Correction Centres will eventually return to society and deserve a second chance.