Corrections officers to be served full disclosures

The Prosecution has been given 21 days to file full disclosures in the High Court format to the eight Corrections Officers charged with the assault and death of Seremaia Naidole Momo.

Josefa Satini, Joji Raqamate, Waisea Sadranu, Nemani Vasuvulagi, Isei Rakaso, Josefa Bureta, Pita Raikoso and Apisai Naqamu have been charged with one count each for act intended to cause grievous harm.

It is alleged that on the 20th of February 2019, the corrections officers unlawfully caused grievous harm to Seremaia Momo by continuously punching him several times inside the Chief Operations Office in the Naboro Minimum Corrections Centre.

Article continues after advertisement

Rakaso, Raikoso and Boletakibureta are charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Rakaso is also charged with one count of complicity in the suicide of another, it is alleged that on the 20th of February 2019, Rakaso willfully procured the suicide of Seremaia Momo by telling him to kill himself with a plastic wire inside the Solitary Block in the Naboro Minimum Corrections Centre.

Six of those that appeared in Court today are currently suspended while two other were former Corrections officers.

A notice of alibi has already been filed for Nemani Vasuvulagi and Apisai Naqamu.

Bail has been extended and the case will be called again on April 29th for mention.