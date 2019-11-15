Home

Corrections officers bail extended

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 15, 2020 3:00 pm

Bail has been extended for four prison officers charged with the murder of a remand prisoner and assaulting two other remand prisoners.

The matter was called today at the Lautoka High Court.

The four are Onisimo Raboiliku, Semesa Bulikalougata, Suliasi Tubuna and Navitalai Kanavoare.

The incident happened on the 12th and 13th April at Natabua Corrections Centre, Lautoka.

The State served the formal information.

The case has been adjourned to November 24th for plea.

 

