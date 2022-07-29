Cop reappears in court

[File Photo]

A Police officer who allegedly raped a female colleague last year appeared in the Lautoka High Court again today.

Brian Ravatudei is currently charged with one count of rape.

In court today, the pre-trial conference (PTC) checklist was to be finalized, however the defence wanted to make amendments to the agreed facts.

It is alleged that Ravatudei was intoxicated and barged into the female police officer’s room and committed the offence.

The matter will be recalled again on the 27th of September for the PTC hearing.