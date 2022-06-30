Convicted CEO files grounds of appeal

[File Photo]

A former chief executive of a prominent company has filed 13 grounds to appeal his conviction and suspended sentence.

He was found guilty of sexual assault by the Suva Magistrates Court last year.

The man is now appealing his conviction and suspended sentence in the High Court and the matter was called this morning before High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo.

Both counsels informed the court they have a copy of the video that recorded the evidence that was given by the complainant in the Magistrates Court.

However, they are unsure of whether the written transcript of the video recording is in the report.

Justice Temo has instructed the counsels to check on the issue.

He said if the transcript was not available, then he would make an order for the Magistrate to provide the written transcript.

The matter has been adjourned to July 12th.