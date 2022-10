A new hearing date will be fixed in relation to the matter whereby a former chief executive of a prominent company is facing sexual assault charges.

The former CEO, who has name suppression was convicted and handed a suspended sentence last year, while the current case is still pending.

The hearing for the second matter was to start today however this has been vacated.

The case will be called again on January 9th 2023 to fix a new hearing date.