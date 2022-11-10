Contempt of court must be used sparingly: Daubney

King’s Counsel, Martin Daubney

King’s Counsel, Martin Daubney says the jurisdiction of contempt of court must be used sparingly, and only exercised when a case is clear and beyond reasonable doubt.

Daubney said this during his submission in the Suva High Court this afternoon, during the committal proceedings against his client and prominent lawyer, Richard Naidu.

He says the applicant, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and his counsel, Gul Fatima have failed to prove an act of contempt, let alone, that it was beyond reasonable doubt.

Article continues after advertisement

Daubney says the applicant has also failed to prove that the alleged Facebook post by Naidu even existed or that it was the respondent’s actual Facebook page.



Richard Naidu

Meanwhile, Fatima says what Naidu allegedly posted on his Facebook page is no joke.

She adds the statement made in the alleged post is how one lower’s the authority of the Court.

The committal proceedings stem from an alleged post on Naidu’s Facebook page, in which he allegedly made comments about the judiciary following a case in February.

Judge Justice Jude Nanayakkara will deliver his judgement on November 22nd at 10:30am.