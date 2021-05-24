Home

Constitutional redress judgement on notice

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 24, 2022 6:23 pm
Devanesh Sharma

The defendants in the constitutional redress challenging amendments to the Registration of Voters Act and the Interpretation Act have completed submissions in court.

The case was filed by seven women Lavinia Ganilau, Shiromani Singh, Reade Fong, Seini Nabou, Yasmin Nisha Khan, Adi Davila Toganivalu, and Salote Raikolo Qalo.

The State, represented by Devanesh Sharma told the court that apart from substantive arguments on the provisions of the law, every single affidavit from the women who filed the action is under their assumed names – and not that which is specified on their respective birth certificates.

They argued that each of these affidavits is in defiance of the provisions of the Interpretation Act, which states that where any written law requires any party to put forth their name, they must use the name as it appears on their birth certificate.

He says the preparation of affidavits is covered under written law.

The Court heard that the plaintiffs had annexed copies of their birth certificates to their affidavits but had deposed the affidavits in assumed names.

He further submitted that the court should not consider these affidavits.

Earlier, the women told the court that their right to vote, and those of other women, has been restricted until and unless they make the choice of what name they want to use.

The group also submitted that Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem’s address explaining the need for the amendment to the Electoral Act and the Interpretation Act included numerous fallacies.

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar will deliver a judgment on notice.

