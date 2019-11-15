Congo National facing murder charge still without a lawyer

39-year-old Congo national Kiala Henri Lusaka’s legal representation is still hanging in the air as he is still without a counsel.

The Legal Aid Commission has rejected Lusaka’s application who allegedly killed his wife last year.

Lusaka informed the court that he doesn’t have means to pay for a lawyer as he has no access to the funds in the bank account and Legal Aid has rejected his application on the basis that he has means to pay for a private counsel.

Lusaka had earlier indicated in court that he knows French, Portuguese and Spanish – but does not understand English.

The Fiji Law Society appeared in the Suva High court this morning to assist Lusaka and the court.

President Laurel Vaurasi informed the court that there will be communication issues as Lusaka will need an interpreter and a lot of resources will be used.

Her co-counsel John Rabuku said that if Lusaka doesn’t have access to the fund means that he is a man of no means and the Legal Aid should step in.

Vaurasi said that they will approach the Legal Aid Commission to reconsider their earlier decision of refusing to represent Lusaka.

Lusaka is charged with one count of murder of his 44-year-old wife Jennifer Anne Downes, an Australian national.

The alleged incident occurred on July 23, 2019, at their rented home in Service Street, Suva.

Downes was a logistics officer for the UN World Food Program in the Pacific.