Community work for Raiwaqa man who breached curfew

A 24-year-old man of Raiwaqa in Suva who was out buying Suki or dried tobacco leaves during the curfew has been sentenced to do community work.

Shamim Ali and two juveniles snuck out from their house on Tuesday night and were later arrested by police.

Ali pleaded guilty to Disobedience of Lawful Order and told the court he was not in the position to pay a fine.

The Magistrate told Ali to come to court dressed in overalls tomorrow as he will be serving 30 hours of community work.

Ali will be working on the streets of Suva as ordered by the Court which says this should serve as a lesson to all those intending to break the law.

He will report to the Divisional Police Prosecution Office which will then assign him duties.

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

