Committal proceedings filed against lawyer

The Office of the Attorney General has obtained leave to bring committal proceedings against Suva lawyer Richard Krishnan Naidu in relation to a post which appeared on his Facebook page.

In a statement the AG’s office states that we all owe a duty to protect Courts and Judiciary from scandal or ridicule.

The AG’s office says the matter is now before the Courts and the committal proceedings will take their normal course.

It is believed that Naidu had made comments about the judiciary after a recent case.