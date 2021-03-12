Committal proceeding filed against Lautoka lawyer

A committal proceeding has been filed against Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh for failing to comply with the orders by the Civil High court.

A committal application or proceedings is made in response to a contempt of court.

Singh was ordered to pay the Prime Minister and the Attorney-General over $120,000 in damages for defamation in July last year.

Singh had posted an unsubstantiated article title “Regime Dirty Politics” on his Facebook page and was found guilty of defamation.

He was ordered to write a public retraction and apology to the Prime Minister and the Attorney General in prominent print.

He was also ordered to remove the subject article from his Facebook page.

Singh was ordered to pay $60, 000 each to the PM and the AG with six percent interest on the sum awarded from 7th March 2018 to the date of the judgment in July last year.

He was also ordered to pay $8, 000 as costs within 30 days.

Singh filed preliminary objections on procedures when the matter was called in court today.

He requested time to file submissions.

However, the plaintiff’s lawyer said that the matter should proceed for hearing as the date was fixed for today.

Singh also claims that he was not served with the documents.

However, the plaintiff said the documents were served.

The High Court will make a ruling on the objections on April 1st.