Come with lawyer accused told

[File Photo]

An accountant facing fraud-related charges was today ordered to come to the court with his lawyer.

Jaswant Kumar who is charged with conspiracy to defraud and obtain a gain appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court without his defence counsel.

Kumar is alleged to have conspired with intention to dishonestly obtain $200 from an individual.

On the second charge, Kumar is alleged to have also charged fees for the delivery of certificates of citizenship from the same individual and obtained a financial advantage of $200, knowing that he was not entitled to receive this money.

The matter has been adjourned to October 28th.