Closing submissions to be delivered in former diplomat’s case

Solo Mara. [File Photo]

The counsels in the case against former Fijian ambassador to the United States, Solo Mara will deliver their closing submissions on November 14th.

Mara’s case was called before Suva Magistrates Jeremaia Savou this morning.

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption lawyer has informed the court that they have filed their closing submissions.

The counsels have agreed to deliver their closing submissions orally.

The former Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs is charged by FICAC with one count each of disobedience of lawful order and giving false or misleading information.

Mara’s bail has been extended for the former diplomat.