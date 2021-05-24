Client is not a white collar criminal: MP’s lawyer

The counsel representing Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula today informed court that his client is not a white collar criminal.

Sevuloni Valenitabua in his opening address told the Anti-Corruption High Court he will be calling in a few witnesses to testify in court this week.

Valenitabua says the court will need to ascertain the difference between permanent and residential addresses.

He adds a person’s permanent address refers to his place and this is different from a person’s residential address.

Valenitabua says in this case, his client’s permanent address is Buca Bay Village in Vanua Levu.

Nawaikula is charged by FICAC with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He allegedly gave false information that his permanent place of residence was Buca Village in Buca Bay.

Nawaikula allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Nawaikula is taking the witness stand this morning.