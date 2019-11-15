Civil servants on drug charges released on bail

Two employees of the Forestry Department who were allegedly found with marijuana in Kadavu earlier this week have been released on strict bail conditions by the Suva Magistrates court.

Vereniki Raiwalui and Samuela Bulabalavu are charged with one count each of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The two were arrested after the government vehicle they were travelling in was stopped by officers on Patrol along Tavuki Road over the weekend.

A search resulted in the seizure of dried leaves confirmed to be marijuana.

Prosecution objected to bail saying that the two were on official duty and in a government vehicle when they allegedly committed the offense.

The two were released on $500 bail with two sureties.

They have been ordered to report to Lami and Nabua Police stations.

The matter has been adjourned to 23rd October for plea.