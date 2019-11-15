Home

Civil servants front court over drug charges

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 24, 2020 1:54 pm
Two employees of the Forestry Department who were allegedly found with marijuana in Kadavu earlier this week appeared in the Suva Magistrates court today.

Vereniki Raiwalui and Samuela Bulabalavu are charged with one count each of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The two were arrested after the government vehicle they were travelling was stopped by officers on Patrol along Tavuki Road over the weekend.

A search resulted in the seizure of dried leaves confirmed to be marijuana.

Prosecution objected to bail saying that the two were on official duty and in a government vehicle when they allegedly committed the offense.

The matter has been adjourned to later afternoon for a bail ruling.

