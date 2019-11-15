Civil servants caught with drugs in government vehicle

Two civil servants will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today after they were allegedly found with marijuana in Kadavu earlier this week.

The two accused, a driver and an employee were arrested after the Government vehicle they were travelling was stopped by officers on Patrol along Tavuki Road over the weekend.

A search conducted of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of dried leaves confirmed to be marijuana.

The two have been charged with one count each of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The two were escorted from Kadavu to Suva yesterday and will be produced in Court today.