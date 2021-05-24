CID rearrests student for alleged blackmail

Tertiary student, Aman Nambiar was rearrested outside the Suva Magistrate Court this morning by the Police Criminal Investigations Department after being granted bailed.

Nambiar is charged for allegedly obtaining money after threatening to release nude photos of a man.

The accused is charged with two counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The alleged incident took place in March this year.

The 21-year-old is alleged to have created a fake profile as a woman and sought out potential victims online.

Police say after carefully identifying his potential victims, the accused allegedly would send a friend request, and after gaining the victim’s trust would send sexual videos with false hope of offering sexual favours.

The accused would then allegedly ask for sexually explicit photos from the victim.

Once received, the accused allegedly solicited $400 in exchange to not post the photos on social media.

He is represented by Legal Aid.

In court this morning, Nambiar was released on a bail bond of $2,000.

He was told to deactivate all his social media accounts including any fake account that he may have.

He was told to surrender all travel documents and a stop departure order was issued.

Once released, Police CID rearrested him outside the court house for other matters.

He is also wanted for similar cases in Tavua.

It’s believed more people may have fallen victims to Nambiar’s alleged act

The case he appeared for today will be called for mention on December 2nd.