Church seeks forgiveness from rape victims

The Head of the Assemblies of God Church sought forgiveness from three women who were raped by the pastor of their affiliated group the Agape Healing Church Ministry.

Waisake Tulavu who was a pastor at the church had raped three members aged 22, 29, and 32 in Nasinu in 2018.

AOG General Superintendent Mosese Cakau who was summoned by the High Court Judge said the church does not condone such actions.

Article continues after advertisement

Cakau said Tulavu’s action is not the teaching of the Church or the institution which he attended.

He also said Tulavu betrayed the trust of the three victims.

During the sentencing hearing today the defence asked for a lower end of the tariff.

The prosecution on the other hand said there were planning and deceit by Tulavu.

The state also highlighted the plight of the victims and said they continue to suffer and have lost faith.

48-year-old Tulavu has been convicted of four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

He will be sentenced on Friday.