Church pastor charged with sexual assault

A Church pastor will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly sexually assaulting 14 men.

It is alleged that he committed the offenses from 2018 to 2021 in a village in Gau, Lomaiviti.

The man in his 30s is charged with seven counts of indecent assault, eight counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.

The matter was reported to police by the Turaga Ni koro.