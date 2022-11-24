Church minister granted bail

Joeli Sovaki Kalou in court this afternoon.

A 45-year-old church minister charged with theft has been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

It is alleged that Joeli Sovaki Kalou stole more than $1.5 million from the Bank of the South Pacific between May and June of 2018.

He is alleged to have provided two foreign Visa debit card details to the bank, which enabled the transfer of seven fraudulent transactions to a law firm’s trust account.

Magistrate Sherlyn Kiran granted Kalou a bail bond in the sum of $2000, with strict conditions, including to reside at a fixed address, not to re-offend and a stop departure has been issued, effective immediately.

He was also ordered to surrender his travel documents.

The Magistrate ordered that Kalou report to the Namaka Police Station in Nadi every Friday, between 8 am and 4 pm.

His two sureties were also presented in court and ordered to ensure that Kalou adheres to the bail conditions.

The matter will be called again on December 23rd for a plea to be taken.