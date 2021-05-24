Home

Court

Church minister charged with malicious act bailed

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 8, 2021 4:43 pm

A 48-year old Church Minister charged with six counts of malicious act has been released on bail by the Magistrates court.

Tuiloma Tutani Tawaivuna allegedly posted a series of short videos on Facebook which allegedly created public alarm and anxiety calling on people not to get vaccinated as the vaccine is evil.

The alleged incidents occurred between 10th February and 18th June this year.

Tawaivuna has been ordered to reside at his home in Field 40, Lautoka.

The matter has been adjourned to the 27th of next month

