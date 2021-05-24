Church minister charged with malicious act bailed

A 48-year old Church Minister charged with six counts of malicious act has been released on bail by the Magistrates court.

Tuiloma Tutani Tawaivuna allegedly posted a series of short videos on Facebook which allegedly created public alarm and anxiety calling on people not to get vaccinated as the vaccine is evil.

The alleged incidents occurred between 10th February and 18th June this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Tawaivuna has been ordered to reside at his home in Field 40, Lautoka.

The matter has been adjourned to the 27th of next month