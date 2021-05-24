Church Minister charged for allegedly creating public alarm

A 48-year old Church Minister has been charged with six counts of Malicious Acts Contrary to Section 15 (a) of the Public Order Act.
The accused posted a series of short videos on Facebook which allegedly created public alarm and anxiety calling on people not to get vaccinated as the vaccine is evil.
The accused will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.
