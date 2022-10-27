Child rapist sentenced to 15 years in prison

A man who raped a five-year-old child in 2020 has been sentenced to 15 years and 10 months imprisonment.

The 54-year-old was convicted of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

The offence took place at Nadi in the Western Division.

In delivering his sentence, High Court judge Justice Sunil Sharma said the offender was the granduncle of the victim.

He said he had grossly breached the trust of the victim and also abused the sanctity of the relationship that existed between the two.

Justice Sharma said the mitigating factors, in this case, were that the offender was sincerely remorseful and had sought the court’s mercy, had pleaded guilty to the charges and had a mild intellectual disability.

The high court judge said it was shocking to note how the offender had committed the offences.

He adds that the court has a duty and an obligation to protect the vulnerable from any form of sexual violations and accordingly immediate long-term imprisonment is warranted.

The rapist will be eligible for parole after serving 13 years behind bars.