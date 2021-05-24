Home

Court

Chaudhry to file further affidavits

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 2, 2022 12:40 pm
Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry.[File Image]

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry has been given time to file supplementary affidavits in his legal challenge to amendments to Fiji’s electoral laws.

Chaudhry and Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube are challenging amendments to the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding, and Disclosures) Act 2013.

The two political party leaders claim Sections 30 and 30A, remove the right of an aggrieved party to appeal to the High Court against the decisions of the Registrar of Political Parties and the Electoral Commission.

The State, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Attorney-General are named as respondents in the matter.

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar has given time for Chaudhry to file and serve a supplementary affidavit by Friday.

The respondents have been given 21 days to respond to the originating summons and two original affidavits as well as the supplementary affidavit.

The plaintiff may file their affidavit in reply by April 8.

The matter has been adjourned to April 20 for further directions.

 

