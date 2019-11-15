Charges not understood by FTUC General Secretary 

The lawyer for Fiji Trades Union Congress and National Workers Union general secretary Felix Anthony will now seek representation from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Anthony appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

The charge relates to alleged false statements made by Anthony on 26th April last year to a reporter from the Fiji Times .

The statement in question relates to the expiry of employment contracts of the Water Authority of Fiji workers which the Director of Public Prosecutions alleges tended to create or foster public anxiety.

It is alleged Anthony knowingly spread false news by way of his comments to the Fiji Times.

The court heard Anthony does not understand the charges against him.

The defense lawyer says Anthony has not been given the opportunity to understand his charges.

He is charged with one count of malicious act.

The Magistrate has given time for the defense lawyer to seek representation to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

The Magistrate says communication should be made before the next hearing date which is on the 10th of next month.