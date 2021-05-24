CCTV Footage presented in alleged murder trial

Two CCTV footage were presented today at the Lautoka High Court, which allegedly showed the vehicles of Nirmal Kumar and accused Mohammed Isoof leaving Legalega, Nadi on the 25th of August in 2019.

This as the Nausori Highlands trial continues on its 7th day, and Deputy Director Organized Crime Aiyaz Ali took the stand.

Ali highlighted in court that as part of their investigation following the discovery of the bodies, they obtained a couple of CCTV footage through search warrants.

Two footage that were obtained by Police from Lot 3 Neelfield and Lot 8 Qalibutu in Legalega were shown in court today.

Ali informed the court that one of the vehicles belonged to victim Kumar and the rental was driven by Isoof which were coming out of Legalega.

The witness said this took his team a few days to analyze.

He said this was on the 25th of August 2019 at 9 am which the CCTV footage also showed.

Ali is still giving evidence as the trial continues. Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in August 2019 he murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.