CCTV footage analyzed in alleged murder trial

The CCTV footage from Newworld Supermarket at Votualevu in Nadi shows the five alleged murder victims getting in the rental car belonging to accused, Mohammed Isoof.

This is on August 25th in 2019, a day before their bodies were found in Nausori Highlands.

According to Director Organized Crime, Aiyaz Ali, the footage shows the rental leaving Newworld Supermarket at 9.16am on that particular morning.

Ali told the court another CCTV footage obtained from Satya’s Shopping in Nadi shows the rental car driving past a few minutes later.

Satya’s Shopping Center is located in Mulomulo, Nadi the road that leads up to the Nausori Highlands.

These claims have been made in the alleged murder trial on Mohammed Isoof, which entered eight day today.

Ali saids the distance between Newworld Supermarket and Satya’s Shopping Center is approximately five kilometers.

When asked how he knew it was the accused’s rental car, the state witness said he inspected the vehicle at the Namaka Police Station and was also assisted by the rental car owner in identifying it.

The state witness then said that around 12pm the rental car was seen coming down from Nausori Highlands which was captured by Satya’s Shopping CCTV.

In their cross examination, the defence disputed the time stamps on the CCTV footage.

The state witness was then asked whether they enquired about the time zones the CCTV had when they obtained the footage.

Ali said they were all in Fiji time except for the CCTV at Satya’s Shopping Center which was following the Wellington time zone.

The defence then asked on what grounds Ali knew the time zones on all the CCTV.

Ali said that they did their checks as it was not rocket science.

Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in August 2019 he murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The trial continues in the Lautoka High Court.