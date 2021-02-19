CCTV cameras unreliable: Justice Temo

High Court Judge, Justice Salesi Temo says closed-circuit television cameras are notorious for being unreliable.

Justice Temo made the comment while presiding over a trial against Kilioni Vatutaqiri, Samisoni Rokoya, and Lemeki Baleitavua who are charged with aggravated robbery.

It’s alleged that the three men used force to steal jewellery and gadgets from a couple in Pacific Harbour in September 2019.

The defence has requested CCTV footage from the crime scene to defend Baleitavua.

Justice Temo says he has seen in other trials that CCTV footage is often unreliable however, nonetheless told State prosecutors to check if there is one available for the case.

The three accused have been further remanded and the trial is set to begin in July.