Caution interview reviewed in drug trial

As the multi-million dollar drug trial against Joshua Aziz Rahman continues in Suva High Court, the recorded caution interview of the Canadian national is being compared to the written transcripts from the police.

Interviewing detective, Corporal Avinesh Dutt testified that with a dog unit present during their 2019 raid, they allegedly found a parcel wrapped in duct tape in a drawer of the master bedroom at Rahman’s Caubati home.

It is alleged that the parcel contained 39.5 kg of cocaine.

Dutt claims that Rahman was called into the room and asked about what they found and responded that he did not know anything about it.

The interviewing officer told the court they also allegedly found a yellow note book and a few pages from that notebook.

The notepad and three pages were tendered in court as evidence, however, Rahman’s defense lawyer objected on the grounds that they had not been informed of this of this in the list of evidence of what was collected from Rahman’s home.

The High Court Judge overruled the objection.

The trial continues.