Catholic priest charged with disobedience of lawful order bailed

Fifty-eight-year-old Fabiano Naduva Dakai was produced at the Nausori Magistrates court today charged with one count of disobedience of lawful order.

It is alleged that he conducted a church service on the island of Ovalau which resulted in the gathering of more than 20 people.

Dakai has been released on bail with a sum of $500 and ordered not to re-offend

The matter will be called again on the 9th April for plea.