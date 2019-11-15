Court
Catholic priest charged with disobedience of lawful order bailed
March 24, 2020 12:15 pm
Fifty-eight-year-old Fabiano Naduva Dakai was produced at the Nausori Magistrates court today charged with one count of disobedience of lawful order.[Source: Fiji Police Force]
It is alleged that he conducted a church service on the island of Ovalau which resulted in the gathering of more than 20 people.
Dakai has been released on bail with a sum of $500 and ordered not to re-offend
The matter will be called again on the 9th April for plea.