Catholic pastor to front court for breaching mass gathering ban

A Catholic Priest has been charged with disobedience of lawful order and will be appearing at the Nausori Magistrates Court this morning.
Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the accused is alleged to have conducted a mass gathering at Tokou, Ovalau on Sunday whereby more than 20 people allegedly gathered for a religious service.
