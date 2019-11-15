Home

Case to close for seven involved in Nadroga/Navosa sedition

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
February 25, 2020 4:57 pm

The seven people who are allegedly involved in the Nadroga/Navosa sedition case have been ordered to pay $200 each in order for their case to be closed.

The accused Ratu Inoke Tasere, Alivereti Nakuinivou, Seru Kunalagi, Jimi Koroibete, Mosese Navaci and Eroni Rikoriko appeared before the Nadi Magistrates Court late this afternoon.

The seventh accused Tevita Makutu was not present in court today.

It was noted that they have already served their sedition charge term however they had breached the bail condition.

They were given a bail bond of $200 each.

The Magistrate also told the court that if the seven cleared their balance before the time they will not need to appear again in court as their case will be closed.

