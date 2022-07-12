Case to answer in murder trial

The Suva High Court, after carefully listening to prosecution evidence in the case of murder and arson against Arvind Chand Rai, has concluded there is a case to answer.

Rai is alleged to have murdered a 35-year-old woman in Lami in 2019.

The carpenter from Narere, Nasinu, is charged with one count of arson and one count of murder.

Rai’s lawyer had argued there are no case to answer on various grounds.

He had claimed that none of the 17 witnesses had confirmed or seen the accused setting fire to the building; none testified in any manner to seeing the accused murdering the deceased.

He claims the cause of death was not strangulation and the only and only evidence the prosecution submitted was one of the witnesses seeing the accused entering and leaving the building.

The prosecution says there is a case to answer, claiming that one of their witnesses has placed the accused at the crime scene; there is recognition evidence; and none of their witnesses said that strangulation was the cause of death.

After High Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo made his decision, the accused, under his constitutional right, told the court he will not be making an open case; he has chosen to remain silent and will not present any witness.

Rai will make submissions through his lawyer.

The trial continues in the Suva High Court.