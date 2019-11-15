Case to answer for police officers and a businessman

The Suva Magistrates Court yesterday ruled that there is a case to answer in a corruption case involving two police officers and a businessman.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption had in 2016 charged businessman Bharat Jogia, with one count of bribery.

It is alleged that Jogia offered a return air ticket from Suva to Labasa, as well as accommodation to Samuela Dakuitoga, who at the time was a Corporal based at the Totogo Police Station Crime Investigation Branch.

It is alleged this was offered in order to expedite the investigation for a case in which Jogia was the complainant.

Samuela Dakuitoga was charged with two counts of bribery.

It is alleged that Dakuitoga accepted the advantages from Jogia.

For his second charge, Dakuitoga is alleged to have solicited and thereafter accepted $300 from an individual to carry out an act in his capacity as a Corporal at the Fiji Police Force.

The then Acting Superintendent of Police, Ifereimi Savou, was charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Savou abused the authority of his office by approving private funds from Bharat Jogia to conduct a police investigation, an act which was prejudicial to the rights of the Fiji Police Force.

The Suva Magistrate’s Court has ruled there is relevant and admissible evidence to implicate the three for each element of their respective offenses.

The matter has been adjourned to 8th of December.