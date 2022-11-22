Carpenter remanded over alleged murder

The Lautoka High Court

A 36-year-old carpenter who allegedly murdered a mother of two in Lautoka has been remanded at the Natabua Prison by the Magistrates Court.

Saimoni Seru is charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that he murdered the woman from Waqadra, Nadi whose body was found at the Lomolomo beach more than a week ago.

The discovery was made by a farmer from Naboutini, Sabeto who had brought his family to the beach for a picnic.

Seru’s charges were read and explained in court.

His plea has been deferred while the matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court.

The matter has been adjourned to December 6th.