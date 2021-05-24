Home

Court

Canadian national’s extradition ruling this month

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 6, 2022 11:00 am
Joshua Aziz Rahman. [Source: File Photo]

Drug convict Joshua Aziz Rahman’s extradition ruling will be delivered by the Suva Magistrates Court later this month.

The State had filed an application seeking orders for Rahman to be extradited to New Zealand and tried for criminal charges there.

The Canadian national is currently serving 23-years behind bars after he was convicted of having 39.5 kilograms of cocaine in his possession.

The New Zealand authorities had asked for Joshua to be extradited to face certain criminal charges relating to the importation of prohibited drugs.

The prosecution and defence counsel had earlier agreed that in the event Rahman is tried and convicted for offences in New Zealand, any time served in a custodial sentence there would be deducted from his sentence in Fiji.

The ruling will be delivered on April 22nd.

