Canadian drug convict to front court

26-year-old Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman has been ordered to appear in the Suva Magistrates Court on Friday for his extradition matter.

Rahman is currently serving 23-year imprisonment after he was convicted of having 39.5 kilograms of cocaine in his possession.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had filed an application seeking orders for Rahman to be extradited to New Zealand to be tried for criminal charges.

Rahman is also facing charges for drug-related offenses in NZ.

The matter was called in the Suva Magistrates Court today, however, Rahman was not present.

The court has ordered Rahman to be produced on Friday.