Businessmen charged with disobedience of lawful order bailed

Two businessmen charged with disobedience of lawful order were released on bail by the Lautoka Magistrates court this afternoon.

It is alleged that 41-year-old Vijendra Jain and 26-year-old Amit Kumar were operating their businesses in the Lautoka area yesterday despite being told to shut down as they were not categorized as essential services.

Jain who was operating a DVD shop while Kumar a grog seller, were in breach of the lockdown conditions.

The two have been released on $300 bail bond with one surety each.

They have been ordered to report to Lautoka Police station every Tuesday between 7am and 5pm.

The matter has been adjourned to 11th May.