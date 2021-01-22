Businessman takes SODELPA to court

A businessman and financial member of the Social Democratic Liberal Party has taken SODELPA to court.

The matter was called in the Suva High Court today.

Joni Rayawa alleges the Party, its President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau and General Secretary Emele Duituturaga held several meetings last year which was illegal.

Rayawa is seeking an order that the office held by the Party President be vacated with immediate effect, claiming Ratu Epenisa’s election was invalid.

SODELPA has 14-days to file evidence in court.

The case will be called for mention on March 9th.