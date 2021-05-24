Businessman fronts court for alleged possession of illicit drugs

A 40-year old businessman and a 24-year-old woman will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Police say this is after they were allegedly found with methamphetamine and marijuana earlier this week.

The two were stopped and searched by a team of officers along Cumming Street on Wednesday afternoon where plastic containing methamphetamine and marijuana was allegedly found in their possession.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say the two have each been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.