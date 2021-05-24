Home

Court

Businessman charged under Online Safety Act

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist
December 23, 2021 4:54 pm

A 43-year-old businessman of Lautoka appeared in the Suva Magistrate’s Court this afternoon for alleged breaches of the Online Safety Act.

Faizal Parvez Ali is alleged to have exploited a 37-year-old victim by posting electronic communication to cause harm and posting intimate visual recordings without her consent.

Ali opted to represent himself in court and asked for bail, saying his business was under mortgagee sale and he had to save his assets and his employees.

Police prosecution objected to bail saying sexual exploitation is a major issue in Fiji.

The court has remanded Ali for 14 days until formal affidavits are filed by both parties.

A bail ruling will be made on the 29th month.

